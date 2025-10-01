Tubi TV continues to develop original pro wrestling content.

In addition to being the home of WWE EVOLVE every Tuesday night at 8/7c, Tubi TV is also home to a new show featuring WWE Hall of Fame legend Diamond Dallas Page.

Season one of ‘Change Or Die’ starring DDP has been released via Tubi TV, with fans being able to watch all nine episodes of the new series for free via TubiTV.com.

Featured below is the official description for the show: