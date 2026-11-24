Well, scratch that.

As noted earlier today, it was reported that the upcoming WWE x AAA Worlds Collide: Doomsday special on December 15 would serve as that week’s regular episode of WWE NXT.

Apparently, that is not the case.

In an update shared via X on Tuesday afternoon, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline clarified that Worlds Collide: Doomsday will be a separate event from WWE NXT.

“Update: Worlds Collide is NOT the NXT show for December 15,” Alvarez wrote.

WWE is instead scheduled to tape the December 15 episode of NXT on Sunday, December 13, one night after the NXT TLC special at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

“That taped episode will air Tuesday on The CW,” Alvarez continued. “Worlds Collide: Doomsday will take place separately that Tuesday at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Florida. The announced 7:30 PM ET start is for the live event. WWE hasn’t announced when or where it will air, but the feeling is likely head-to-head with a Dynamite on YouTube.”

With the latest clarification, the WWE schedule for the busy stretch in December looks as follows:

* Saturday, December 12: NXT TLC airs live on The CW from the WWE Performance Center.

* Sunday, December 13: WWE tapes the December 15 episode of NXT.

* Monday, December 14: WWE Raw airs live from Perth, Australia, in the morning, followed by the inaugural John Cena Classic from Walt Disney World in the evening.

* Tuesday, December 15: The taped episode of WWE NXT airs on The CW, while Worlds Collide: Doomsday takes place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

* Wednesday, December 16: WWE tapes the December 22 and December 29 episodes of NXT, allowing talent time off for the holidays.

WWE has yet to officially announce broadcast details for Worlds Collide: Doomsday, which takes place three days before the theatrical release of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday on December 18.