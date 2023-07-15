Ian Riccaboni will be joining Nigel McGuinness at the commentary table for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

Kevin Kelly, who regularly does play-by-play for Collision alongside McGuinness, is currently in Japan calling the action for the NJPW G1 Climax 33 tournament. Riccaboni has been the voice of Ring of Honor for years and continues to work on the ROH brand under Tony Khan. Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful reports that Riccaboni was also considered for the Collision job when they were putting the team together.

Ian Riccaboni is working tonight's AEW Collision, as Kevin Kelly is in Japan. We're told Riccaboni was actually considered for the spot before Kelly was brought on. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 15, 2023

The full card for this evening’s AEW Collision in Calgary can be found here.