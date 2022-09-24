On today’s edition of NWA USA it was announced that Tyrus would be cashing in his Lucky 7 option, and would be joining the NWA world title matchup at the promotion’s November 12th Hard Times 3 pay-per-view.

This means that Tyrus, who had 7 successful NWA Television title defenses, will be relinquishing the TV title so he can join the world title match. He will be facing the current world champion Trevor Murdoch, as well as former world champion, Matt Cardona.

Check out the announcement below.