– WWE posted this video looking at highlights from the legendary career of WWE Hall of Famer “Road Warrior Animal” Joseph Laurinaitis. As we’ve noted, Laurinaitis passed away at the age of 60 today. You can click here for details on Animal’s passing, along with tributes to Animal from around the pro wrestling world.

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will air on a slight tape delay as the tapings reportedly finished up shortly after 6pm ET. Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that there were “several changes” that had to be made to the original plans.

Stay tuned for live NXT coverage at 8pm ET via this link. Below is the current line-up for tonight’s “Take Off To Takeover” edition of NXT:

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas

* Gauntlet Eliminator with Bronson Reed, Kushida, Kyle O’Reilly, Cameron Grimes and Timothy Thatcher, to determine the new #1 contender for NXT Champion Finn Balor at Takeover

* Battle Royal with Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, Aliyah, Xia Li, and Indi Hartwell to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai for a title shot at Takeover

