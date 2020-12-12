Yesterday, Ring of Honor announced that company stars Bandido, Flamita, Kenny King, and EC3 had been pulled from the December 18th Final Battle pay per view due to failing pre-travel COVID-19 precautions. This forces the promotion to make some drastic changes to their upcoming card, with many wondering when those changes would be announced.

According to PW Insider, that won’t be until the night of the broadcast, with the current plan being to update the lineup during the first hour of the show, which airs for free on ROH’s Facebook, Youtube, and streaming channel. Those who purchased Final Battle on FITE TV or PPV will also gain access to this information during that opening hour.