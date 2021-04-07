There were some changes to the crowd for tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night One event, according to Fightful Select.

It was noted that there are no more pods at the Capitol Wrestling Center, but those in attendance did require a negative COVID-19 test at no cost to themselves. However, masks are still required for those attending the shows.

There are also no more dividers in the floor area. Also, there’s an elevated area for a row of fans across from the hard camera, and a seated area opposite the entrance ramp. These changes reportedly greatly expanded the available attendance.

Stay tuned for more

