It was originally announced that TNA World Champion Trick Williams would team up with First Cla$$ members K.C. Navarro and A.J. Francis to take on Elijah, Josh Briggs, and Yoshiki Inamura on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

However, before the match began, it was revealed that Navarro had not been medically cleared to compete. As a result, Francis and Navarro introduced Wes Lee as a replacement. Lee and Williams addressed their past tensions and agreed to work together for the six-man tag match. Notably, Navarro, who accompanied Francis to ringside, was seen limping due to a lower-body injury.

The match ended with Yoshiki Inamura scoring a pinfall victory over the TNA World Champion, Trick Williams.

Jordynne Grace debuted a new theme song during her match against Lola Vice on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, but it didn’t land well with the audience. As the bout got underway, the Performance Center crowd began chanting “Fire Def Rebel,” voicing their disapproval of the track.

Despite the reaction, Grace picked up the win over Vice and advanced to the Fatal 4-Way match set for the June 24th episode. She’ll face Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, and Izzi Dame, with the winner earning a shot at Jacy Jayne and the NXT Women’s Championship at WWE Evolution.

"FIRE DEF REBEL" CHANTS HAVE BROKE OUT AFTER JORDYNNE GRACE NEW THEME PLAYED

Blake Monroe, formerly known as Mariah May in AEW, made her official WWE NXT debut on the June 17th episode by signing her contract live in the ring. But what should’ve been a celebratory moment quickly took a turn.

Addressing the WWE NXT crowd, Monroe declared that “The Glamour” raises the bar, called WWE her lifelong dream, and stated that the spotlight now belongs to her.

However, the celebration was cut short by Fatal Influence — Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx — who interrupted and accused Monroe of being delusional for thinking she could just walk in and claim what they’ve worked to build.

Monroe didn’t back down, firing back by calling the trio “b*tches,” igniting what could be the start of a heated rivalry.

Jayne said that Monroe is the flavor of the month. Monroe, making a Sabrina Carpenter reference, asked Jacy if she’s ever tried this one before striking Jayne. Fatal Influenced used the numbers to their advantage, putting Monroe through a table as the show came to an end.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Lash Legend vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Izzi Dame vs. Jaida Parker

* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar vs. Stacks