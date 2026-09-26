New Texas Pro Wrestling has placed two championship matches on its September 27 We Know Ball 2 card, led by a three-way defense of the promotion’s Women’s Championship.

Champion Charity King will face Devin Carter and Kalientita in the same match, according to the lineup published by streaming partner IWTV. The format gives both challengers a direct opportunity to take the title while requiring King to account for two opponents rather than one.

The other title bout puts New Texas Pro Tag Team Champions The Dream Team against Mo’Kele and Bull Madrid. IWTV also lists New Fever against Izzy James and Jak Calloway, Jesse Funaki against Epydemius Jr., MJ Santana against Kitti Hisatomi, and Carter Blaq against Ethan Hunter.

The event is set for Pinballz Lake Creek in Austin, Texas. The venue’s event listing advertises a 6 p.m. local first bell, while IWTV lists its live stream for 7 p.m. Eastern. The venue also lists both King and her challengers among the featured talent.

The two championship matches give the card separate stakes in the women’s and tag divisions. IWTV lists additional bouts, including BDSM against The Sons of Yakub, as part of its published lineup.

Sources: IWTV’s official event lineup; Pinballz Lake Creek’s event listing.