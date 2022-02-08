Retired NBA legend Charles Barkley was the latest guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where Barkley spoke again about his public support of Paquette’s husband, AEW superstar Jon Moxley, and his decision to enter an alcohol treatment program a few months ago. The Purveyor of Violence has since returned to the wrestling circuit.

During the interview, Barkley revealed that he lost a younger brother to addiction, and has always been a huge wrestling fan, which is why he thought it was necessary to make mention of Moxley. Highlights are below.

Says he lost a younger brother to alcohol addiction:

“I had that in my family. I had a younger brother that passed away at 40. So I’m very sensitive to any type of addiction because I know how it pulls at the family. My brother Darryl, he’s been gone a while now. You know he tried and tried, he actually got his life together at the end, but he did so much damage to his body that his heart just gave out.”

Says he’s always been huge into rasslin:

“But I was reading the story. You don’t have any idea of my past, but I’ve been into wrestling, I call it rasslin, I’ve been into that. One of my best friends is Ric Flair. I’ve known The Rock since he was in college. I’ve been to a gazillion matches even going back to Birmingham, Alabama, where I grew up in a small town, going to Boutwell Auditorium. I’m talking Four Horsemen, Junkyard Dog. So I’ve been in the business a long time. We did a promo last year with Chris Jericho, since we (Turner) got back in the business. So I pay close attention to it, and it’s been fun. So I wanted to acknowledge your husband.”

