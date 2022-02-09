The latest guest on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast was retired NBA legend Charles Barkley, who spoke about his NBA on TNT colleague Shaquille O’Neal’s matchup in AEW from last year, where he complimented the Diesel and claims that he could have been a great pro-wrestler. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Shaq working for AEW last year:

“That’s a perfect word; this dude is crazy. He probably can’t take the abuse today. But with his personality, he’s one of the most fun people I’ve ever been around. He’s a really hard-working dude. He’s on every commercial. It’s just a matter of time before he starts doing a Depends commercial, just a matter of time.”

Thinks Shaq would have been a great wrestler if he joined 25 years ago:

“But you know, he’s a great businessman. He does a lot of stuff. But with his personality, if he really had wanted to do it like 25 years ago, he would’ve been great.”

