Veteran WWE referee Charles Robinson joined Chris Van Vliet as the special guest on the latest episode of his popular INSIGHT podcast.

"Lil 'Naitch" also spoke to C.V.V. about the worst bump he's ever taken, the WrestleMania run that went viral, the very physical John Cena check, and faking a rib injury from a spear by Bill Goldberg.

Featured below are some of the additional highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the worst bump he has taken: “Randy Savage elbow. But it wasn’t a ref bump. I was a worker then, but that was the worst bump I’ve taken, the elbow from Randy Savage. He put me in the hospital for 12 days. It was Ric [Flair] and I against Medusa and Savage, and he came off the top with the elbow and Ric Flair wasn’t going to take the elbow from Savage, so they let Little Naitch. Cracked my sternum, collapsed my lung. So two hours later, I went to my room and I said, Oh, man, I just can’t breathe. Went to my room, two hours later, still can’t breathe. I called Jimmy Hart, lifesaver. He called the EMTs. They came to my room, said, ‘Hey, we need to put you in the hospital.’ So that hospital, I won’t say what city, they released me the next day to fly home to Charlotte, which with a collapsed lung you’re not supposed to do that. So I went straight to the hospital for 12 days. But Randy Savage called me every day just to check on me.”

On the WrestleMania run: “When I did the run to the ring for WrestleMania, that was epic. I mean, there’s so many memes. It’s fantastic. But I run down then Undertaker goes to choke slam me, and he’s slippery, and I didn’t post right. He got me up off the ground about six inches. Made him look so weak, and I felt so bad for him.”

On the John Cena body check: “With Cena, when I did it recently, I didn’t run as fast for a reason, he didn’t want me to run past him. So he goes, ‘Just take it easy coming down the ramp.’ I saw the camera guy, so I looked. I wasn’t looking at him, I was looking at the camera guy. And then I kept going straight, and then, boom, knocked me out of my shoes.”

On the Goldberg spear in his final match: “I mean, normally he picks you up, lays you down, nice and soft. He went right through me. [And he cracked your rib?] Well, no, my girlfriend and I were in the movie. I said, What can I do to put this over to make Goldberg feel good. I said, Hmm, there’s an image of a broken rib online, so I just posted that.”