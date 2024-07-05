The WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossovers continued on Independence Day.

During the Thursday, July 4, 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV, the latest crossover appearance took place, as WWE NXT star Charlie Dempsey of the No Quarter Catch Crew appeared.

Dempsey interfered in the opening contest between Leon Slater and Trey Miguel of The Rascalz. He attacked both, as well as Miguel’s partner, Zachary Wentz, who was at ringside for the match, along with the match official.

After the appearance, The Rascalz appeared in a backstage segment outside of the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA., where Wentz challenged Dempsey to a one-on-one showdown on next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday, July 11, 2024.