During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. Charlie Haas spoke about his time in WWE, and how he enjoyed traveling with Brock Lesnar due to their shared love of country music. Haas later comments on The Beasts’ current character incarnation, and how it resembles his real-life persona. Highlights are below.

Says he and Lesnar were suitable travel partners as they both loved country music:

“If you love country music, then you’re going to get along great, and I grew up in Oklahoma, I am a country music man. I was an 80s hair band guy, and I didn’t get into grunge that much, although I do like Pearl Jam. But that’s when Garth Brooks took off, so I became a country fan after that. So Brock and I got along great, man. Even when we were overseas, we would find the country bar and we’d be listening to country music, drinking beer, and that was it, man. We both like to fish, Brock’s a great guy, he’s a hell of a guy. As long as you like country music, you’re good to go.”

Says Lesnar’s current character look is similar to real-life persona:

“Yeah, I mean you’ve got to think he grew up in South Dakota on a dairy farm. That’s not much different to what you’re wearing out there, the jeans, the cutoffs, the flannels. I think he is showcasing that, he’s proud of his heritage and he grew up on a dairy farm, that’s what he did his whole life. So I think he’s really riding it home. That’s basically, what he wears probably when he’s at home.”