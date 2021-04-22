During his appearance on WINCLY, Charlie Haas spoke on the frustrations that he had with the WWE during his tenure with the company. Here’s what he had to say:

Shelton and I would get to the ring first before the shows. We’d be in there all day working out with Arn [Anderson], and we would stay late. You would put in the hard work. Man, that doesn’t pay off. The tag team did. When they split us after that, it really didn’t. When you have a work ethic that you developed in amateur wrestling and were successful there and you apply it to that, these agents see it like Arn, Dean [Malenko] and Jerry [Lynn]. Vince and Triple H, how come they don’t see it? I’ve been in the ring with Triple H. I just think my style at the time just wasn’t what they wanted. There’s no hard feelings.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.