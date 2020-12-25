During his interview with Hannibal TV, Charlie Haas revealed that while he isn’t interested in returning to a major company to wrestle, he’d love to be able to pass his knowledge down to younger talents. Here’s what he had to say:

You know what, my goal is to pay it forward. If I could give any advice to anybody that wants to listen or anything I’m on the same card with. If I could give you the advice that Arn Anderson, Steve Keirn, Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat, Gerry Brisco, Jack Lanza, Pat Patterson — any of those greats that I had the chance [to work with]. I had a 10-year career with WWE, I had the ability or the chance to work with all those great agents. And they were able to give me a piece of the puzzle, or what worked for them. If I could give anything and pay it forward to those who are trying to get where I was or to be better than I ever was which I want everyone to be, that’s my goal.

I’m not looking forward to getting into AEW, to WWE, to TNA. I mean, I could probably say that ship’s sailed. If they ever come calling, I’d love to listen to them. But right now, my goal is to get the young people that wanna get there — if I can give them advice and help them get there, than that’s what I want to do. That’s my job, is to help pay it forward.