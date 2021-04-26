During his appearance on WINCLY, Charlie Haas discussed his long-lasting friendship with Kurt Angle. Here’s what he had to say:

I talk to Kurt a lot on text. I love him to death. I’m like, ‘They’re wrestling up in Tulsa. He’s going to be up in PA wrestling or up in Iowa.’ He’s like, ‘You’re gonna burn them out Charlie. You’re making them wrestle too much. You want them to be like my nephew? My nephew was better than me, but you never heard of him because he got burnt out.’ I was like, ‘Alright Kurt.’ So every time I bring it up, he’s like, ‘He should be playing baseball or football.’ I’m like, ‘Well he does play those sports. He’s just really good at this.’ Shelton’s four hours away from me. I talk to him all the time. He’s my best friend, and he’ll come and help coach sometimes.

Credit: WINCLY.