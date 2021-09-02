During his interview with Sportskeeda, Charlie Haas spoke on Brock Lesnar’s demeanor backstage. Here’s what he had to say:

Yeah man, he is a great guy. I remember, one time we rode together, just listening to country music. He’s a country boy, I’m a country boy. We both like cold beer and country music. He wants to be the best, works out hard, very hard.

He is very stand-offish, only really associates with you if he likes you, if he knows you’re a genuine person. I think we got along so well because of our backgrounds, amateur wrestling after college, that had a lot to do with it.