At the time, you had RAW and SmackDown, so we were the number one group on SmackDown. Who is the one group one RAW? Evolution. It started at the same time. When we do the joint pay-per-views, all of a sudden, we started gaining ground or there’s a distance between the two groups. It got shut down early. It is what it is. It’s not like it was growing up watching Georgia Championship Wrestling or World Class where they had factions that meant something, and every title meant something and you believed it. Tag teaming was my specialty. They would go in there, and they would break it down. ‘We’re going to change it. There’s not gonna be a double feed. I don’t need you guys working half the ring.’ I’m like, ‘You’re taking away everything man. Why even have it?’ And they looked at it as a tag team is just an extra expense for another guy on the road. That’s what it is, so it’s a budget cut.

