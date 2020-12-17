Former WWE star and multi-time tag champion Charlie Haas recently spoke with Hannibal TV to provide an update on his career, where Haas looked unrecognizable to fans, spoke about his recent divorce from Jackie Gayda, and says he’s still wrestling and conditioning. Highlights below.

I went through a divorce, which was really tough for me and the kids. But I’m back on my feet. I’m in the room everyday, wrestling, conditioning with kids from anywhere from kindergarten, all the way up to high school, to college kids and drop-bys. I’m actually wrestling amateur, wrestled the way I did when I was in college. So, to be able to do that, I had to drop weight, I’m at 215 right now. It’s a different look, but it fits me, so I’m happy.

Check out Haas’ full thoughts below. (H/T and transcribed by Sportskeeda)