WWE SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Metro about the possibility of facing fellow women’s division star and Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega, a matchup that Flair believes could happen, but not for Vega’s crown as she doesn’t need that honor. Highlights are below.

Says she doesn’t need to fight for a crown as she is the Queen of WWE:

I don’t think I need to fight over a crown, sorry. I don’t think I need a crown to be called the Queen. I am the Queen. It’s silly to me. [laughs] No offense!

Willing to face Queen Zelina but not for a crown: