Charlotte Flair still has plenty to prove in WWE.

Despite everything “The Queen” has accomplished throughout her legendary career, the longtime WWE Superstar is not content with simply resting on her laurels.

During a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Flair reflected on her 2025 Players’ Tribune article, the pressure of living up to the Flair family name and her desire to continue evolving as a performer.

“When I step into the arena, yeah (Ashley becomes Charlotte Flair). Because I have raised the bar so high and been able to be on top,” Flair said. “But also, and this is just me. I’m not saying people think that, but I still have that chip of being his kid. Because I did start late, now when you hear women are starting at 28, they’re like, I don’t even know if they’re allowed to start past 30. Or that’s not what we’re looking to hire.”

Flair went on to explain why she refuses to rely on her past accomplishments.

“I don’t rely on what I’ve done, so every day I walk through, I want people to be like, ‘Whoa, that’s the Charlotte Flair we’ve heard about’ or whatever legacy I have created or idea of the character that people think,” she continued. “I still think you’re only as good as your last storyline or match. I don’t like going every day, well, I’ve already done all this, so I don’t really have to phone it in. I’m not wired that way.”

The multiple-time WWE Women’s Champion also spoke about gaining more confidence in herself, letting her guard down and realizing that her on-screen character does not always have to be perfect.

“Well, no. It’s more that I always give it my all, but when you know you haven’t hit that peak moment where things click for me, but now I’m able to connect, put down the armor, understand the psychology, and also have my life together,” Flair stated. “I’m more self-confident, so imagine with that confidence and knowing the character, but also knowing that the character doesn’t have to be perfect. That I don’t have to rely on certain things. That it’s almost like I shut off a certain part of the audience. So being able to do all those things now.”

Flair also pointed out what she believes is a double standard regarding the expectations placed on accomplished male and female wrestlers.

“But even though I’ve done all these things, I still feel that we don’t, and I hate to say this, but no one is looking at the men going, ‘Well, what do you have left to do?’” Flair added. “After I drop the title to Rhea, I’m like, oh man, now things are gonna get good. Where I’m now just fighting an uphill battle to get back to that spot.”