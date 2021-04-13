Charlotte Flair took to Twitter this morning and responded to fan criticism on her appearance from last night’s RAW return.

The fan quickly deleted their tweet due to backlash from the comments, but they commented that Charlotte looked “like a stick figure drawn by a 3 yr old” in the outfit she was wearing on last night’s RAW. Flair responded before the tweet was deleted.

“Lord help me if I ever listen to a man’s opinion on how I should look [princess/queen emoji],” Flair wrote.

As noted at this link, Flair returned to RAW last night and introduced her new attitude, cutting a “mic drop” promo on how she missed WrestleMania 36. She then attacked Asuka and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley during their WrestleMania 37 Night Two rematch.

Flair went viral again during last night’s RAW after she posted two revealing photos from a recent shoot.

“the devil is in the details,” she tweeted as the caption, which you can see below.

Flair posted the same two photos to Instagram and wrote “Top Tier” as one caption, and as the other caption she wrote, “push yourself outside of your comfort zone”

Stay tuned for more on Charlotte’s RAW return. You can see the related tweets below, along with clips from last night’s RAW:

Lord help me if I ever listen to a man’s opinion on how I should look 👸 https://t.co/7O9ay3aQHx — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 13, 2021

the devil is in the details pic.twitter.com/iQdhbTwgbO — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 13, 2021

