WWE can’t put on a two night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” without including “The Queen.”

Yet less than one month out, Charlotte Flair finds herself without a clear path to WrestleMania 42.

She aims to fix that.

During a new interview with Complex Graps released this week, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about her status heading into WrestleMania.

“If you had asked me this last year at this time, going into WrestleMania possibly as a tag team with Alexa Bliss after having one of your most successful character development years and engaging with the audience and having this much fun, I’d be like, ‘I don’t know what you’re smoking,'” Flair said. “We don’t have a clear path to WrestleMania right now, but I know how Lexi feels, I know how I feel, we’re gonna do everything we can in our power to get on WrestleMania and fight for those tag team championships if there is an opportunity.”

Flair continued, “After the year I’ve had with Lexi, she’s who I want to share the stage with. Going from winning at SummerSlam to being at WarGames and winning together, then to Royal Rumble where I was entrant #1 and she was entrant #2, choosing to fight by her side and not toss her over. She is who I want beside me.”

Charlotte Flair returns to action, with Alexa Bliss by her side this coming Friday night, where the duo will take on The Bella Twins on WWE SmackDown.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.