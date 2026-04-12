Just days after reaching a major milestone birthday, Charlotte Flair is making it crystal clear that retirement isn’t even on her radar.

During a recent appearance on Casuals with Katie Nolan, the WWE veteran was asked about when she might begin considering the end of her in-ring career.

Flair didn’t hesitate to shut that down.

“None of that,” she said, dismissing retirement anytime soon. “It’s unfortunate that those sentences happen because I feel like in our industry, men don’t reach their prime until 40. I started late. I didn’t win my first title until I was 30. Where the girls are now, which is awesome, a lot of people are in their younger 20s.”

That confidence says it all.

Flair went on to reflect on her unique path into wrestling, noting that her journey didn’t follow the same early-start trajectory as many of today’s rising stars.

“But I graduated, had the awkward 20s of not knowing what to do, and then wrestling came later in life. But saying that the men don’t hit their prime until 40, why am I not hitting my prime now? I think it would be easier for people to label me in that box, but I’m not gonna let anyone put me in that box. And I hope women in any profession who are about to turn 40 don’t think that is a slowdown or an endgame.“

Despite the ongoing youth movement in WWE, Flair made it clear she has no intention of stepping aside simply because of age.

Now 40, she remains firmly planted at the top, and she’s unapologetic about it.

“But if anything, whatever industry that you’re in and sport like Lindsey Vonn did, it’s whatever you are capable of and are willing to do and put in the time,” she said. “I’m very fortunate. I started out on top, so it might seem like my career is longer, but I just have had the opportunity to be at the top of the game. And now I’m not gonna say sorry anymore for winning. I’m not gonna age out of my career. I’m gonna quit when I want to quit.”

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are scheduled to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship against The Irresistible Forces, The Bella Twins, and Bayley & Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.