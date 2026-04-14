Tom Brady’s “cute” and “scripted” comments about WWE continue to garner reactions from wrestlers and fans alike.

Add Charlotte Flair to the list.

“The Queen” appeared on ESPN Unsportsmanlike to promote WrestleMania 42 this weekend, and during the discussion, she spoke about Tom Brady’s comments and extended an invite to the NFL legend to appear at WrestleMania 42.

“People think that being a good athlete makes you good at being a WWE superstar, but it takes so much more than just being an athlete,” she stated. “It takes presentation and being able to be a spokesperson. Being able to have charisma. It’s not as easy as it looks, and I think people sometimes, ‘I can be a WWE superstar’ because they watch it on TV, and we make it look easy. That’s our job to make it look easy.”

Flair continued, “It’s like Tom Brady saying ‘it’s cute.’ I respect Tom and maybe he was trying to be funny, but I say this to any professional athlete, and Tom is the greatest of all time, it’s very different being in the ring than watching it and being like, ‘It’s cute.’ Tom, please come to WrestleMania, see what it’s like. Take on Cody, Roman, Punk, anybody.”

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Tom Brady goes off on WWE: “All their stuff is so cute and scripted and they know what’s going on, in a Football game you don’t know — There’s no fake BS we do in American Football.” (via @SInow) pic.twitter.com/KN8vDGZZHG — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 19, 2026