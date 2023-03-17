Charlotte Flair is interested in a career outside of WWE.

The current reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with the Miami Herald, where she reveals some acting roles she had much earlier in her career, including parts in Psych The Movie and the hit series Punky Brewster. Check out her full thoughts on following this dream in the highlights below.

On previous acting roles she’s had and how she hopes to do more:

I definitely want to do things outside of WWE, but it’s a matter of when that will happen for me. Very early on in my career, I did do Psych The Movie. I also did Punky Brewster. I’ve had these opportunities. I would really love a bigger role and a bigger movie, but when that happens, it will happen.

Says she will not put pressure on herself or feel like she “has” to do anything”

I’m trying not to put so much pressure on, ‘I have to do this, I have to do that’ because, at the same time, I want to be the very best superstar in WWE. I know I want to be the best in whatever I do, so it’s just when all these things come to me at the right time. I know this sounds cliche, but it’s just patience. What my transition looks like will be unique and special to Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte will be defending her title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. She recently spoke about her history with the Judgement Day member in a separate interview, which you can read about here.

