Several pro wrestling stars have congratulated Sasha Banks and new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on their big WrestleMania 37 Night One main event.
We noted before at this link how Becky Lynch congratulated the two. Below are more reactions from stars like Charlotte Flair, Io Shirai, Carmella, Thea Trinidad, Big Swole, Eddie Kingston, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins and others:
Congratulations @BiancaBelairWWE
⭐️ 🌟 💫 Incredible!!!
This Is Awesome!!! Huge congrats to @BiancaBelairWWE I’m already ready for the rematch!! ✨ So proud of the history her and @SashaBanksWWE made tonight!!! Icons! https://t.co/zQrFNn3nAi
Amazing main event!!! Props to @SashaBanksWWE and CONGRATS to @BiancaBelairWWE!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/eQi9L05jdf
You can FEEL that one.
Well done ladies 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@SashaBanksWWE @BiancaBelairWWE #MainEvent #WrestleMania
What an AMAZING night one of #WrestleMania 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Can’t wait to see what other surprises night two will have in store!!!! @WWE
.@WWE
Literally crying right now!!!!@BiancaBelairWWE vs @SashaBanksWWE was match of the night!!!! Soo happy!!!
YES BIANCA!!!!!! GOOSEBUMPS!!! @BiancaBelairWWE #WrestleMania
Incredible main event! Congrats @BiancaBelairWWE 🙌🏼
We’ve missed you @WWEUniverse ❤️
Love you B!!!
Congrats @BiancaBelairWWE !! https://t.co/lP7HrWY2Ge
LOVE TO SEE IT 💪🏾
#BlackGirlMagic #BlackExcellence #proud #ForTheCulture #BlackLivesMatter
@BiancaBelairWWE & @SashaBanksWWE 👏👏👏👏👏
Bianca 🥲♥️🙏🏽
