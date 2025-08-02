“Your winners ….and NEW WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions …”

These were the words uttered by WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor after the second match of the evening at night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Saturday night, August 2.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated The Judgment Day duo of Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in the first title match of the evening at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

With the win, “The Queen” and “Little Miss Bliss” are your brand new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.