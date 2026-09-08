Charlotte Flair says WWE creative initially had some reservations about pairing her with Alexa Bliss.

Flair discussed the partnership during the September 4 edition of What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon, where she credited Bliss with encouraging her to embrace the idea.

Flair said she initially questioned whether the pairing would work because she and Bliss had established themselves as opponents. She recalled Bliss pushing her to commit to the new direction.

Flair then said WWE creative shared some of that uncertainty because of the contrast in how the two women had been received by audiences.

“Creative was a little hesitant, too,” Flair said.

According to Flair, the concern centered on whether a wrestler who had frequently been rejected by fans could naturally work alongside someone who was strongly liked. She believes their contrasting personalities ultimately helped the partnership.

Flair said the pairing has allowed both women to show different sides of themselves without diminishing either performer’s individual presentation.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.

Source: What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon