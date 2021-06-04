Charlotte Flair and fiancé “El Idolo” Andrade are celebrating “good news” this week, according to their social media posts.

Andrade took to Twitter this week and posted a photo with Flair, saying they had good news to celebrate. Fans immediately began to speculate on a possible pregnancy, or the couple setting their wedding date. They have been engaged since New Year’s Eve 2019.

“let’s celebrate for the good news. I [red heart emoji] you #mami and you look pretty #queen @MsCharlotteWWE,” he wrote.

The happy couple also shared a photo with their fathers shortly before the “good news” tweet – WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Jose Andrade Salas, known as “Brillante” in lucha libre.

There’s no word on what Flair and Andrade are teasing, but we will keep you updated. You can see the related posts below:

