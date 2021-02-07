WWE issued the following press release announcing that Charlotte Flair will come face-to-face with current rival Lacey Evans on tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Evans, who has been seducing Flair’s father, the legendary Nature Boy Ric Flair, cost the Queen the women’s tag titles at last Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay per view. Check out the details below.

The budding entanglement between Lacey Evans and Ric Flair has been a thorn in the side of Charlotte Flair. The time for games is over Monday night as Charlotte and Lacey will meet face-to-face Monday night on Raw.

Evans and the WWE Hall of Famer have continually inserted themselves into The Queen’s business in recent weeks, even having a hand in costing Charlotte & Asuka the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at Royal Rumble. Charlotte has paved her own way in a career that’s already revolutionized the WWE Women’s division, but her father isn’t one to cede the spotlight so easily. “The Nature Boy” was vocal about his trailblazing role in WWE on Raw Talk and has set out to build another all-time Superstar in Lacey Evans seemingly at the expense of his own daughter.

What fireworks are set to explode when Charlotte and Lacey come together on Raw?

Catch the encounter this Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.