Charlotte Flair and Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer are both trending on social media this afternoon after Flair lashed out over comments Meltzer made on Wrestling Observer Radio.

We noted before how Flair’s storyline indefinite suspension was announced after this week’s RAW because she is taking some time off to have dental work done. She is not expected to miss a lot of time. Meltzer discussed this on Wrestling Observer Radio and a fan sent the audio to Flair.

Flair had tweeted new photos of herself with a quote credited to NFL legend Steve Young. The quote said, “The principal is competing against yourself. it’s about self-improvement, about being better than you were the day before.”

The fan responded to that tweet with the audio of Meltzer’s comments, noting that Flair is getting a “complete makeover” as women in wrestling are made to feel “subconscious” about their looks.

Flair responded and told Meltzer to go to Hell.

“Yeah, I just listened. I thought @davemeltzerWON would have learned his lesson last time commenting about women’s bodies, but apparently I’m fair game [rolling eyes emoji] So I get to respond. Again. To a rumor about my body. Again. You know what? This is when I stop. Dave, Go To Hell,” she wrote.

She continued in a follow-up tweet, “You have my phone number. It would take you 30 seconds to ask as opposed to giving straight crap to your listeners. Grow up. For you, of all people, to comment on a woman’s looks… Do you have any shame, decency or professionalism left at all? Find a mirror. Look hard Dave.”

WWE’s Sonya Deville chimed in and wrote, “People like him don’t confront their issues they hide in the comfort of their makeshift basement studio insulting people they wish they could be.”

Meltzer has not responded to the comments as of this writing.

