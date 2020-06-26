Charlotte Flair and Stephanie McMahon Announced for “Top of HER Game” Premiere

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and Charlotte Flair have been announced for the premiere of Sportsnet’s new “Top of HER Game” interview series, hosted by Tara Slone.
The weekly 30 minute show will explore the lives, careers and accomplishments of “fearless females” from the world of sport and culture. The premiere with Flair and McMahon will air this Sunday at 6:30pm ET on SN1 and SN NOW. The sow will be available the next day on sportsnet.ca and the Sportsnet YouTube channel.
Details on the premiere with Flair and McMahon can be found below:
We're celebrating female athletes, builders, and rising stars with #TopOfHERGame – a new interview series hosted by @TaraSlone!
Catch the premiere this Sunday at 6:30pm ET on SN1 + SN NOW, featuring @WWE's @StephMcMahon and @MsCharlotteWWE.
Details: https://t.co/DHduPaZMod pic.twitter.com/tQaULFhPek
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 25, 2020
