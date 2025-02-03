It sounds like there is trouble in paradise for a WWE couple.

On Monday, TMZ.com reported the news that Charlotte Flair and Andrade have gotten divorced.

The women’s wrestling legend and fellow WWE Superstar reportedly split back in October of 2024, however the news never went public.

According to PWInsider.com, it was Flair, not Andrade, who initiated the divorce proceedings.

Charlotte Flair made her long-awaited return to WWE over the weekend, winning the Women’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

With the win, “The Queen” has punched her ticket to one of the main event title matches at the upcoming WrestleMania 41 two-night premium live event in Las Vegas, NV.