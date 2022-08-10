Charlotte Flair is set to make her first appearance on Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

Peacock has announced that Stone Cold will interview The Queen on Friday, August 19.

This will be the 30th episode of Broken Skull Sessions. 2022 continues to be a big year for Austin’s show on Peacock and the WWE Network as he had Becky Lynch in January, WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons in February, WWE Hall of Famer Lita in March, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray in April, Cody Rhodes in June, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett in July, and then Sami Zayn in late July.

Flair has been away from WWE since dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to former champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8. She and AEW star Andrade El Idolo tied the knot on May 27.

There’s no word yet on when Flair will be back in action for WWE, but this new interview with Austin could be a sign that she is returning in the near future.

Peacock has announced that Charlotte Flair is next guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on August 19… pic.twitter.com/UawyczmWHK — Matt Black (@RAWFShowtime) August 10, 2022

