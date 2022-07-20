WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is preparing for his “final match” at the “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event during Starrcast V weekend. It was revealed a few days ago how Flair will team with AEW’s Andrade El Idolo to take on AEW’s Jay Lethal and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who is also WWE’s new Senior Vice President of Live Events.

It was reported earlier this week how Flair is dealing with a foot injury, which reportedly will not impact his match later this month. In an update, Flair appeared on Busted Open Radio and revealed that he has plantar fasciitis.

“I’ve got plantar fasciitis, if I’m pronouncing that correctly, on the bottom of my foot. Other than that, I am perfect but that damn thing is sore as shit. I’m at the doctor right now,” Flair said.

Plantar fasciitis impacts the connective tissue that supports the arches of the feet, and is known to cause pain when walking. Flair said he does not believe this will impact his performance in Nashville later this month.

He added, “I would just deaden it if I had to, you know me, but it affects me daily. It’s hard running the ropes with that damn center of your foot.”

Flair also confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be at the JCP event later this month to support her father and husband.

“She’ll be there but I don’t know whether she’ll be on camera or not. Absolutely, she will be there. She wouldn’t miss that. I don’t think she’d miss it even if Andrade wasn’t involved, she just might not be on camera,” he said.

Flair still has not returned to WWE TV after taking some time off following her SmackDown Women’s Title loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. These new comments from Ric confirm that Charlotte will be in town for WWE SummerSlam that same weekend.

The “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event will take place on Sunday, July 31 from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN, during Starrcast V weekend. The three-hour event will air live on FITE TV and various bundles are offered for the events of the weekend. You can click here for the updated card for the big event.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.