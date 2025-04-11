Things got off to an earlier than expected start at tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Seattle, Washington.

Ahead of the start of the live episode of WWE SmackDown this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA., an altercation took place involving Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton.

The two were involved in an intense promo segment on last week’s WWE SmackDown show, one that saw both go off-script on multiple occasions.

Leading up to tonight’s show, which is the second-to-last blue brand show heading into WrestleMania 41, the two opponents for the WWE Women’s Championship bout at “The Show of Shows” got into it earlier than expected, as “The Queen” attacked the reigning title-holder.

Much like the Kevin Owens attack of Cody Rhodes in the parking lot at WWE Bad Blood 2025, the footage of this incident has been captured and is making the rounds on social media heading into tonight’s live three-hour broadcast.

