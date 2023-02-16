Charlotte Flair was one of the first women to every main event a WWE WrestleMania, and now she believes she is worthy of the spot once again.

The Queen discussed this topic during a recent interview with Les anti-pods de la lutte, where she hyped up her showdown at this year’s WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, where she will be defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Royal Rumble winner, Rhea Ripley.

This is a rematch two years in the making as Ripley and Flair faced off for the NXT Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 36, which took place at the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 outbreak. While talking about their history Flair expresses her desire to headline one of the nights with Ripley as she believes the story is main event worthy.

Rhea and I are main event quality, it’s a main event story, and I want to be in the main event with her. I know it’s going to be that good.

Flair and Ripley have not crossed paths since the Rumble, but as the Road to WrestleMania heats up the WWE Universe can expect a confrontation soon.