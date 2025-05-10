Charlotte Flair made her first appearance since WrestleMania 41 on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Dayton, Ohio — and things didn’t go as “The Queen” had hoped.

Flair had been absent since her loss to Tiffany Stratton in the WWE Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 41. Upon her return, she stepped into the ring to announce her intentions to reclaim the title. However, the Dayton crowd greeted her with loud boos, throwing her off her game.

Visibly irritated and unable to deliver her message, Flair stormed out of the ring without saying much. Backstage, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis tried to reason with her, urging her to show leadership. Flair, still upset, insisted on leaving. Before she could, though, she was interrupted by another returning Superstar — Alexa Bliss — setting the stage for what could be a new rivalry.

Two weeks after a career-defining TLC match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, The Street Profits made their return on this week’s show.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins didn’t shy away from admitting the toll the TLC bout had taken on them. They reminded the WWE Universe that they came out victorious. Ford declared that it wasn’t just a win — it was a historic performance. He said,

“Unless you’ve been living under a rock the past two weeks, the streets have been buzzin’ We didn’t just compete — we delivered the greatest TLC match of all time. The gorilla fears us. Blood, sweat, tears… and yes, even a prosthetic leg. You could say we had a leg up on the competition. But at the end of the day, like always, The Street Profits came out on top. Get used to it.”

The newly debuted team of Fraxiom then came to the ring, staring down the champs and signaling their intent to make a statement. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis hit the scene and wasted no time — he made the match official on the spot.

The finish of the match came when Angelo Dawkins was taken out by a Golden Ratio. With the big man down, Fraxiom delivered their signature top-rope dropkick to Montez Ford to pick up a shocking win.

After the bell, The Street Profits embraced Fraxiom, raising their hands and acknowledging the rising stars’ hard-fought victory.

Thank you, @RealNickAldis! 🙌 Fraxiom wanted a match against The Street Profits and they got one! 🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Ms8cViQcW3 — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2025

Rey Fenix debuted a remixed version of his theme song on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, featuring some guitar strings from Tool’s Adam Jones:

After completing her 90-day no-compete clause following her February release from WWE, Bea Priestley — formerly known as Blair Davenport — became a free agent as Thursday. Just one day later, she made her return to NJPW at NJPW Resurgence.

In her first match since leaving WWE, Priestley defeated Viva Van with her signature move, Plan Bea. This marked her first in-ring appearance since the November 22, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown, where she fell short in a triple threat match against Chelsea Green.