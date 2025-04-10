“The Queen” has finally descending from her throne to issue her first public comments on the much-talked-about promo segment with WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton from the April 4, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair surfaced on social media on Thursday evening to make her first comments since the highly controversial segment, which ended with Flair telling Stratton that her boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, was “sliding into her DMs.”

In a statement released via X, Charlotte pretended to set up an apology for some of her comments, only to pull a swerve and further bash the fans in Chicago, Illinois.

“After being blindsided by my personal trauma on live television, my character said something on-air that was not true, and I’d like to take this opportunity to clear the air,” she wrote. “I should have NEVER called the Chicago fans smart. I sincerely apologize.”

Charlotte Flair challenges Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41, which takes place on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.