– TNA Wrestling stars Mike Santana and KC Navarro of First Class were at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx in New York on Friday. The two are appearing at the New York Yankees home game against the Chicago Cubs this evening to promote the TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view next weekend on July 20 at UBS Arena in Long Isand, New York.

– WWE Hall of Fame legend Bill Goldberg appeared on ESPN First Take on Friday to promote his retirement match against WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER in the main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event on NBC and Peacock from State Farm Arena in Alanta, GA. on July 12. During the appearance, the WWE Hall of Fame legend reflected on his memorable rivalry with Hulk Hogan in WCW, his time with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, the GUNTHER match and more.

– Booker T reflects on his greatest moments and moments in his pro wrestling career in WWE and WCW in a brand new 30-plus minute ‘WWE Retrospective’ digital exclusive released on Friday via the official WWE Vault YouTube channel.

– WWE continues to count down the “25 Greatest SummerSlam Matches Ever” each day leading up to this year’s two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Coming in at number 20 on the list is Randy Orton vs. Christian for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from WWE SummerSlam 2011.

– Women’s wrestling legend Charlotte Flair gets brutally honest with the PC athletes in the following sneak peek of this coming Sunday night’s new episode from the ongoing second season of WWE LFG on A&E.