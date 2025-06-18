Charlotte Flair loves the Northeast pro wrestling fans.

Most of them.

During a recent interview with Julian Edelman on his Games with Names podcast, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about her love for Northeast pro wrestling fans, with the exception of one major city.

“Yes (I’m excited for WWE SummerSlam 2025),” Flair said. “To be back in MetLife (Stadium). That’s where I main-evented (WrestleMania 35), and the best fans in the world are from the Northeast. So, they’re the smartest.”

Well, not all Northeast fans.

“The Queen” continued, noting that she doesn’t include Chicago fans in that list.

“Except for Chicago fans,” she added. “The worst wrestling city in the world. And the second. Oh, they know what’s wrong with them (she laughed).”

Chicago was the location of the infamous segment between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton, where Stratton got the better of Flair in a verbal back-and-forth that went off-script several times leading up to their WrestleMania 41 showdown.