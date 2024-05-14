Charlotte Flair has been cast in a new feature film.

Deadline reports that Flair, real name, Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr, will star in the indie horror/thriller “You Lose You Die,” written by Carlos “Spiff TV” Suarez. Preproduction is currently underway.

The film follows a sociopathic tech expert, Mr. Fantastik, played by Freddy Rodriguez, who runs a dark web show with other sociopaths, Ms. Perfect (Flair) and Mr. Creep (Anthony Alvarez). Viewers vote on games and challenges for prisoners and choose the weapons the sociopaths use to kill the losers.

The cast also includes Josh Bredl, Sophia Zimba, Ashley Hernandez, Alejandro Duran, Noah Crider, Marcella Acuña, Mercy Grant, and Lydia Faith Gomez.

Freddy Rodriguez, Josue “Sway” Mendez, and Ulysses Terrero are the executive producers, with Mendez also producing.

Flair previously appeared in “Psych: The Movie” in 2017.

In WWE, Charlotte Flair has been out since December 2023 due to a knee injury and is currently rehabbing.