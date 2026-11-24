Charlotte Flair is enjoying a different kind of success in WWE these days.

After spending much of her career as one of the top heels in the WWE women’s division, “The Queen” has developed a newfound connection with the audience since returning at the 2025 Royal Rumble and subsequently aligning with Alexa Bliss.

During a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Flair reflected on her experience working as a babyface over the past year.

“So, I think two things can be true at once,” Flair began. “Professionally, has this been the best year with connecting with the audience, fan interactions, meet-and-greets, fighting for new merch, fighting to evolve the brand, bringing the colors and the inspiration. Yes, I think I couldn’t ask for a better \[time\]. I’ve never been a fan favorite.”

Despite her success as a villain throughout her WWE career, Flair believes allowing fans to see a more vulnerable side of her personality has made a significant difference.

“Do I think I’ve been a top heel and the best heel in the women’s division ever? 100%. I think coming up in the last 10 years, one of my best attributes was making people love the babyface, I’m good at that. But for me, for this year, this was like next level, and I don’t think it had anything to do with not being in the title picture. Sure, some may say that, but I think it had to do with me letting down my guard and being like yeah, I’m not perfect, and giving the fans a chance to know me, because I think I played Charlotte that well, like the Ice Queen.”

When asked how she has adjusted to receiving such positive reactions from WWE fans, Flair admitted that she still finds herself caught off guard at times.

“I’m like, oh, this is amazing. Sometimes I don’t know how to react. Some days I’m used to it, and then, like last night, there were multiple signs for me, and I was so giddy.”

Flair went on to share an amusing story about accidentally carrying a young fan backstage with her.

“I was even holding this little boy and accidentally took him to the back with me and forgot to set him down. So Tatum was like, ‘You’re stealing someone’s child.’ I was like, ‘I’m taking him back!’ No, but when I put him down, he was just looking at me, and I was like, ‘Oh!’ Then I did take him back finally to his parents.”

During the same interview, Charlotte Flair addressed a double standard in WWE.

Flair will join forces with Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer against Jade Cargill, Michin, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid and Jacy Jayne in the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.