The inspiration for the passion Charlotte Flair has for pro wrestling and the names who comprise her Mount Rushmore of Women’s Wrestlers list are one in the same.

The Four Horsewomen.

Featuring herself, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley, The Four Horsewomen took WWE NXT by storm in the early days, and helped usher in a women’s wrestling revolution in WWE that led to the creation of an all-women’s premium live event, and even an all-women’s WrestleMania main event.

During a recent interview with Complex Graps, “The Queen” spoke about The Four Horsewomen.

On who is on her Mount Rushmore of Women’s Wrestlers list: “I always say the Four Horsewomen just because they’re who and why I fell in love with wrestling. Not that I didn’t respect or love or look up to the women before me, had I not, we all have kind of gone our separate paths, but had I not been with that core when I started, I don’t know where I’d be today. They’re the reason why I fell in love with wrestling, got good at wrestling, and we all took it to the next level together. So, that’s my four.”

On her transition from singles star to tag-team wrestling with Alexa Bliss: “It’s not that I never thought it would be successful, but I mean I like wrestling. I like being in there. I like being in there the whole time and I like being able, you know, to dance with my opponent. So, in any tag team situation that I’ve been in since I started, not that it hasn’t gelled, but it hasn’t been like I maybe, I mean it didn’t have the chemistry or it wasn’t given the time to get the chemistry or whatever that looks like. But with Lexi, it just seems like one of those, you know, the best things are the ones that you don’t plan. And this wasn’t planned and it was out of nowhere. So, I think that’s why it’s doing so well.”