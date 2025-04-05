On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair faced off in a tense in-ring confrontation ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Stratton fired personal shots, claiming Charlotte would always be second to her father, Ric Flair, and mocking her for not achieving success by the age of 25. She brought up Charlotte’s 4-3 WrestleMania record and alluded to her divorces, saying she’d end up “lonely” after WrestleMania 41.

Despite heavy boos from the Chicago crowd, Charlotte stayed composed and got the final word, taking a jab at Stratton’s relationship by asking, “Why is Kaiser in my DMs?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)

Tiffany Stratton: “Charlotte, ese récord. 0-3 (en referencia a los divorcios)” Charlotte Flair: “¿Es por eso que tengo tantos MDs de Ludwig Kaiser?” 💀💀💀 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mBjAiPwCPL — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 5, 2025

Charlotte Flair viendo cómo el público de Chicago elige a Tiffany Stratton y a ella la abuchean a muerte. Es Tiffy Time. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rVGsDVI4Vn — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 5, 2025

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre appeared in a new vignette, addressing Damian Priest while wearing an eye patch. McIntyre accused Priest of benefiting from his misfortunes, saying every major moment Priest had came at his expense. He claimed no one cared about Priest unless he was “feasting off” McIntyre’s scraps.

McIntyre expressed frustration that instead of explaining himself, Priest ambushed him “like a vulture.” He revealed that he’s dealing with serious injuries, including glass in his eye that might permanently affect him. Ending ominously, McIntyre said he needs a miracle and warned, “When Drew McIntyre prays, bad things happen.”

“Everyone knows when Drew McIntyre prays, bad things happen!” FIRE VIGNETTE 🔥🔥🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/NUqv2sbikK — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 5, 2025

Giulia returned to action at a WWE NXT live event on Friday night in Crystal River, FL, marking her first match since losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Roadblock on March 11. She had been off television since that loss.

#NXTCrystalRiver THE RETURN!! Please make Riley fan of the night so he can get her autograph!! #Guilia pic.twitter.com/6SSkuwlktw — NXTFans4L (@wild396190) April 5, 2025

A new teaser aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, as you can see below. This appears to be for Malakai Black: