WWE superstar and new Raw women’s champion Charlotte Flair was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including her decision to travel to Mexico and accompany her fiance Andrade El Idolo at TripleMania XXIX. Highlights are below.

Talks attending AAA TripleMania along with Andrade and her dad, Ric Flair:

“Just seeing Manny [Andrade El Idolo], he was like, ‘Mami, Triplemania is my WrestleMania’ and to see him go back to Mexico and like be proud of himself and feel confident in himself and be the superstar that he is and especially in his home country, I was just like, ‘I’m not missing this for the world.’ So I actually took off two-and-a-half months ago from live events and if you know me, I haven’t asked off from a live event – actually I’ve never asked off from a live event. So I took off and I was like, ‘No, I wouldn’t miss it for the world’ and then, with my dad being gone, I asked him on Wednesday, I was like, ‘Hey, what are you doing this weekend?’ He’s like, ‘Nothing honey, why?’ I’m like, ‘You wanna go to Mexico?’ He was like, ‘For what? Cancun? Don’t you have to work?’ I’m like, ‘No dad, I’m not going to the beach.’ I’m like, ‘It’s Manny versus Kenny.’ He’s like, ‘Really? Yeah, I’d love to watch it with you.’ I’m like, ‘No dad, will you walk Manny to the ring?’ He was like, ‘You want me to walk Manny to the ring?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes.’ He’s like, ‘Oh my God, yes honey, please,’ like so excited. He’s like, ‘What color is Manny wearing? I’ll get matching suits.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know dad. Can we just get you there first?’

How much it meant to Ric Flair to be there for Andrade:

“Let me tell you a little story though. So my dad met me in Pittsburgh to fly to Mexico but all of his flights were delayed to get from Atlanta to Pittsburgh so he rented a jet just to get to Pittsburgh. That’s how much it meant to be by Manny in AAA and it was just, it was so amazing.”

Fires back at fans who criticized her missing WWE events to attend TripleMania:

“I actually thought people would be more like, ‘Wow, that’s how much her relationship means to her.’ I was actually like, people are like thinking that I’m ruining my career? Part of my career is who I am in my real life. Part of my career is Manny helping me and pushing me and supporting me and all these different experiences in my life. That makes me grow as a performer. I don’t know if you guys have seen but I’ve grown in front of y’all over the years. So I was really surprised and like, people aren’t surprised at all about my dad. He’s gonna be chopping and Figure-Fouring anywhere but, just to see — my dad genuinely was like, you can see how proud he was to be out there with Manny. That’s how much Manny means to him and I think my dad also knows Manny’s gonna be the man who takes care of me when he’s gone and it’s like a passing of a torch.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)