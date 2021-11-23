Charlotte Flair did an interview on The Masked Man Show to promote the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event. Here are some of the highlights:

Possibility of leaving WWE one day:

“I didn’t work this hard to just go, ‘Goodbye’,” Flair said.

False report about where she was around the time of WWE Crown Jewel:

“I saw an article [that] said I was on the way to Saudi Arabia to be in that Triple Threat [match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship between Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair],” Flair recalled. “I was in Mexico!”

Blending storylines into her real life:

“I am supposed to be the bad guy. I know the right people understand. What I mean by ‘right people’ is – there is a character and there is a person. And if you’re level-headed, you understand that. You can separate the two. But I use everything that goes on in my daily life, whether it’s professional or personal, and it just makes me a better performer.”

