Charlotte Flair did an interview with The Masked Man Show where she discussed the state of women’s wrestling in WWE, up and coming stars, and more. Here are some of the highlights:

Bianca Belair:

“Bianca Belair – she’s a main eventer,” Flair said. “She has main-evented. She’ll do it again. Bianca just got a taste of that and she’s gonna get there again and be a bigger star and be even more charismatic and want it even more because I see it in her. I’ve been in a match with her now on RAW twice. Like, it just takes time. And that’s what we need.”

Wrestlers who are main event worthy:

“We have what it takes,” Flair said. “Now you’re gonna see Shotzi Blackhart. You’re gonna see Toni Storm. You’re gonna see Aliyah. You’re gonna see Liv Morgan. All these people are gonna get the [opportunity] but it does not happen overnight. I’m here where I am as a 12-time women’s champion going, ‘I still need to work on things’. It takes getting to the top and falling and getting to the top and falling and seeing what that [is all about] and now I’m on TV consistently.

The company being criticized for not having more women’s matches on television:

“When I was on RAW I was the first main event back from COVID,” Flair explained. “And if you count how many times I main evented, whether it was with Nikki A.S.H. or Rhea or Bianca or whatever other segment it was – like, I was in [three-segment] matches all the [time]. I had a lot of time. So I feel like I can not say [that]. The storylines that I have been in on RAW, I can not say that. They do give us time. And on RAW, if you look, every female – you had Eva Marie. You had Doudrop. You had Shayna, Nia, Alexa Bliss, myself, Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley – like, everyone was on TV so I don’t think that’s fair for people to say.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription